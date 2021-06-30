Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Long road to season 9







Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? After last week’s controversial “Konets,” it certainly makes sense to crave more information.

With that very thing in mind, within this piece we’ll take you through both the short and long-term futures of this franchise, telling you every single thing we’ve learned along the way.

Let’s kick things off with this: There is no new episode tonight. As polarizing as Liz Keen’s death may be, there is no immediately walking it back. We’re not going to magically see an episode tonight that proves that she faked or death or any other crazy stuff like that. (Do we still think it’s possible that Liz did this? In theory, but it feels unlikely and that’s another conversation for another day.)

We know entering season 9 that Megan Boone will not be a series regular, so the focus of the story must shift. All of a sudden, it becomes less about Reddington and Liz’s relationship and more about how he comes to terms with what happened. For the entirety of the past three decades, James Spader’s character was consumed with this idea of protecting Liz. We don’t think that he cares all that much that he was able to keep her alive for several decades; the larger problem is that she’s dead now and there’s nothing that he can do.

Will there be new threats? More than likely, and the same goes for new faces. We have a hard time reconciling what the story will be now, but rest assured you will have a chance to check it out when The Blacklist premieres this fall.

