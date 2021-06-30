





As you prepare for Loki episode 5 on Disney+ next week, it makes sense to wonder about Mobius. How in the world could you not based on how episode 4 ended?

Seeing Owen Wilson’s character get pruned from this world is not something we needed to see, especially when you consider his role within the TVA in the first place. There is such a heartbreaking nature to it, especially since he’s a shell of a person with one specific role and no real understanding of who he was before.

Because of the measures that led to his creation, though, there is certainly a chance he still comes back. What is real in the world of Loki, and what is a variation that can just be repeated many times over in different iterations? The show is wildly imaginative and fun, but if there is one understandable criticism out there, it is the notion that not everything has consequences. Some deaths within this world do need to stick.

There are only two episodes remaining on Loki before the journey is over, and there is a lot that still needs to happen. We need closure when it comes to the title character’s bizarre relationship with Sylvie, just as we also need to understand what the final battle will be on this show if there even is one. This series does have a little bit of WandaVision in it where it takes a long time before we understand where it is truly going.

Meanwhile, we wouldn’t object to seeing at least a few more MCU cameos between now and whenever Loki comes to a close. It was great to see Jaimie Alexander in episode 4 as Lady Sif! Of course, it was also a reminder of how much we miss Blindspot.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Loki episode 5?

Do you think we’ll see Mobius again, and what are the chances in your mind that he shows up on a jet ski? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Disney+.)

