Ray Donovan finale movie begins filming; see behind-the-scenes photo







For those of you who are hoping to have closure on the story of Ray Donovan, we come bearing good news: That very thing is coming.

In a new post on Instagram below, star Liev Schreiber made it clear that production is underway of an upcoming series-finale movie with a photo of him alongside some of his other cast members. Filming for this is a long time coming, as Schreiber and others fought hard to get some sort of end to this saga after a premature cancellation. The plan is for the movie to pick up not long after the conclusion of season 7, and it’s being carefully written in order to ensure that there is closure to the majority of stories out there.

For those out there who are skeptical of shows getting “saved” after their initial cancellation, we think Ray Donovan is a prime example of what fans, cast members, and producers can do when they unite. We’re always going to be a believer that stories like this, ones that have been on the air for more than half a decade, deserve an opportunity to end on their own terms. Now, Ray’s story has that opportunity.

As for whether or not Ray Donovan will conclude with a happy ending for the title character, let’s just say we’re a little more skeptical of that. This is a guy who has done terrible things — sure, he’s also been there for his family at times, but he’s a complicated man with a ton of demons. Ultimately, Ray’s ambiguity is probably one of the big reasons why this finale movie was necessary. We don’t know how many people out there would predict what the closing minutes are!

There is no premiere date yet for the finale movie, but let’s hope it is available by the end of the year.

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Ray Donovan finale movie?

