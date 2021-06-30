America’s Got Talent: Lea Kyle gets Golden Buzzer from Heidi Klum







Entering tonight’s America’s Got Talent episode, we knew that there was one Golden Buzzer remaining: That of Heidi Klum. What we didn’t know was simply this: Who she was going to choose. This is where we introduce you to quick-change artist Lea Kyle, who was a complete and utter surprise.

If we were to judge Heidi’s Golden Buzzer pick on who she’s selected in the past, we would lean in the direction of singers — especially young singers. Because of the patterns we’ve seen from her over the years, it’s easy to make assumptions — but it’s also fun to be surprised! That does happen here and there with this show, right?

Here’s where things started to tilt in Lea’s favor: The moment she talked about idolizing Heidi Klum and her love of fashion. So, it was clear already that she was a Heidi fan. When we saw her performance, we were immediately excited about the opportunity of Heidi choosing someone different! She just had to push that buzzer. We’ve seen a lot of quick-change artists on the show before, but never someone who pulled off some of these specific tricks — she made a dated routine feel new and totally fresh.

Heidi clearly recognized this enough to press the Golden Buzzer! Lea was clearly overwhelmed by it, and we love that producers threw this into the middle of the show so it was a complete and utter surprise.

With Heidi’s Golden Buzzer now officially used, we’re left to wonder one simple thing: What’s next? How many more acts will stand out? All of the Buzzers are used and any other act we see won’t have that drama around it. Then again, we experienced years of this show without a Golden Buzzer at all.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to America’s Got Talent right now

What did you think about this America’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer in

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, be sure to stick around to get all sorts of updates on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Leave it to our resident fashion superstar, @heidiklum, to use her #GoldenBuzzer on quick change artist @leakylemagician! 😍 ✨ pic.twitter.com/PqTCZufazy — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) June 30, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







