Roswell, New Mexico season 3: First promo hypes up duplicate twist







After an extremely long wait Roswell, New Mexico season 3 is slated to premiere on The CW come Monday, July 26! It’s already been a full year since season 2 wrapped up and we know that there have been changes behind the scenes — co-showrunner Carina Adly MacKenzie is no longer involved.

So while it’s been a long time since we’ve stepped into this world, some things do remain the same and you can see evidence of that in the first teaser below! The preview kicks off where the season 2 finale left off, with Max, Isobel, and Michael encountering someone who (save for a beard) looks exactly like Max! What does this mean? There are an abundance of theories out there, including that the character is a clone, an evil twin, or even a part of his shared consciousness. The third season will certainly give Nathan Dean Parsons a chance to explore both of these characters, and we doubt that every single answer will be made clear in the first episode.

There are a few obviously challenges that we’re approaching entering season 3 already, whether it be making these two iterations of Max stand out, finding new storylines for all of the regulars, or simply ensuring that viewers stick with the show. Roswell, New Mexico was probably hurt more by the pandemic scheduling at The CW than any other show, especially since it wasn’t that much of a ratings monster for season 2.

One other thing we’re wondering here — if you are The CW, why are you not just releasing a full trailer for season 3 at this point? It’s not as though there is some shortage of footage on your end.

