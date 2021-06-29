





Is Superman & Lois new tonight on The CW? If you do come into this article wondering all about that, we’re happy to help! We’ve got both and answer plus a look towards what’s coming in the final episodes of this season.

Before we do too much else, we should go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode tonight. To go along with that, there is no new episode the following week, either. The Tyler Hoechlin series is returning with new episodes on Tuesday, July 13, and the promo below gives you a small sense of what is coming during “Through the Valley of Death.”

If that episode title sounds foreboding, there is a good reason for it. Has Superman turned? The questions about his morality are front and center in this promo, and the presence of him with those red eyes is certainly not helping anything. It’s possible that him going over to the dark side is some intentional misdirect, but it absolutely is a cause for concern — and it could lead to a number of other heroes teaming up to save Clark from himself.

There’s another exciting element of this particular episode, as well, and it is the appearance of David Ramsey as John Diggle! The actor is going to be appearing next week on The Flash, and he will have some important role to play on Superman & Lois, as well. Our hope here of course is that it’s tied to him becoming Green Lantern; the ending of the Arrow series finale still makes us want to root for that very thing.

At the moment, there is no official synopsis for what lies ahead; fingers crossed that this changes between now and next week!

