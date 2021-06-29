The Blacklist season 9: Should we expect it to be final season?







As we all prepare for The Blacklist season 9, there is question that is out there more than any other: Is this going to be the final season?

The first thing we should point out is this: From a factual point of view, there is nothing out there suggesting that season 9 is the end. As a matter of fact, executives at studio Sony TV have already come out and said that they’re open to have the show around for many more seasons. Yet, they aren’t the only ones making the decision here.

The power over the future of The Blacklist, at least for now, lies over at NBC, and the ratings at the end of season 8 were not great. The studio could still try to work out an arrangement for a season 10 on the basis of strong DVR numbers and the show’s international performance, but live ratings still matter a lot to a major network. It could face an uphill battle coming back with that in mind.

Then, you think about the departures of both star Megan Boone and creator Jon Bokenkamp. Can a show like The Blacklist withstand exits like this? In theory yes, and we’re sure that the writers have some sort of plan for what season 9 is going to look like. The challenge will be convincing viewers of this especially those who are currently on the fence. The producers will need to come out of the gate strong early on with some dramatic twists and interesting creative swings. If they can do this, then maybe the show can last a little bit longer — though for now, we’ll admit we’re pretty worried about the long-term future. We’d even go so far as to say that we think season 9 could be the final one … but there’s a lot of waiting left to do on that.

