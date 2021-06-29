For Life season 3 revival still in play, now at IMDb TV







While there is no guarantee that a For Life season 3 is going to happen, the canceled ABC show has a little more hope now for another run!

According to a new report from Deadline, the first two seasons of the 50 Cent-produced series are going to be available on Amazon’s free streaming service IMDb TV from now until the end of July. Meanwhile, studio Sony Pictures TV has extended the cast options for the next month as well. The idea here is that if the series performs well, IMDb TV could pick it up for a third season. This is a trial run, so we’ll have to wait and see how the show performs there.

As of this writing, 50 Cent is doing what he can already to promote the show’s move — hence his tweet below. He is reportedly a real driver in trying to get a third season happen and there could be a chance. We know that For Life generated mostly-positive reviews during its run at ABC and focuses on timely and important subject matter. It was responsible for bringing subjects like racial inequality and prison reform to an audience that may not otherwise understand them. The biggest problem it had at ABC was simply one of fit. Airing on a broadcast network limited somewhat how far the show could go with its content. Meanwhile, the majority of For Life’s audience watched after the fact on DVRs or streaming services; in the end, ABC still relies on the old-school live-viewing metrics in order to make its money.

Odds are, we’ll hear something more about the future of For Life at the end of next month. We know that the majority of canceled shows end up staying that way, but this is a great example of one that brings a lot to the table, and also one that deserves another chance if the opportunity presents itself.

All episodes of “For Life” are now available to stream on @IMDbTV , Amazon’s premium free streaming service.https://t.co/CkyYkw9ElK pic.twitter.com/RhP0cP6dyH — 50cent (@50cent) June 29, 2021

