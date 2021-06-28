Magnum PI season 4: See the first page of premiere script!







It’s true that alas, we’re going to be waiting for a good while still to see the Magnum PI season 4 premiere. Yet, it does seem like filming may be starting up in Hawaii at some point next month, and we’re more than excited to see what the writers have come up with.

Just in case you needed more proof that the team is already back at work, just take a look at the tweet below! The show’s writers’ room recently posted the front page for the still-untitled season premiere, co-written by none other than showrunner Eric Guggenheim. It’s fairly common for showrunners to be heavily involved in the first episode back, as this one is important for setting the tone for the rest of the season.

So what could the premiere be about? While nothing is confirmed, it feels like the whereabouts of Higgins will be front and center in any story that is created. Maybe she and Ethan return from their time overseas; or, maybe Higgins returns by herself. On the flip side, perhaps Magnum, TC, and Rick end up heading elsewhere to help out Higgins in some way. We’d be surprised if she is not involved in the premiere at all; it’s already been confirmed that Perdita Weeks will return to the series, and that is important given how significant the Magnum/Higgins relationship is to the overall story.

No matter what happens, we’re sure that Magnum PI season 4 is going to have the same tone that it always has — there will be reasons for laughs, plus also some action-packed sequences and reasons to root even more for some of our heroes. We’re excited to dive more into it, and to have a little more scoop as we get further and further into the summer.

