All American season 3 episode 17 promo: The key trip to Atlanta







All American season 3 episode 17 is coming onto The CW in a single week’s time, and it’s going to be a huge one. After all, this is the backdoor pilot for the All American: Homecoming spin-off show.

It easily goes without saying that financially, this is the most important episode of the show since the very first season. We need to continue to see Spencer’s story moving forward but at the same time, also set the stage for a new series featuring Simone. This means a new setting at an HBCU in Atlanta, plus some new characters who will flesh out the new story.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the synopsis for the spin-off below below if you haven’t already:

MORE TO THE STORY – Ready to get out of town for a few days, Spencer (Daniel Ezra), Olivia (Samantha Logan), Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and Simone (guest star Geffri Maya) decide to visit Simone’s aunt’s Amara’s (guest star Kelly Jenrette) at her HBCU in Atlanta where she is a journalism professor. The group is relishing in campus life, but it also is giving Simone and Olivia a different perspective they weren’t expecting. While enjoying herself, Simone has a run in with a star baseball athlete named Damon (guest star Peyton Smith), who she learns has his own reasons for being on campus. Meanwhile, Amara is on to a big story involving her college and takes a risk that could make her unpopular. Michael Schultz directed the episode written by Nkechi Okoro Carroll. (#316). Original airdate 7/5/2021.

As for the promo below, it’s very Simone-centric as the character plots a move to Atlanta — it’s a huge move and there is a lot to think about! Yet, we know that she’s going to take the risk; after all, there wouldn’t be this spin-off otherwise…

