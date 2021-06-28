American Horror Story season 10 poster hypes up aliens, ‘Double Feature’







The latest American Horror Story season 10 poster has surfaced over at FX, and signs point already to this season being a blast. It’s going to be bold, crazy, and of course mysterious.

With that latter thing in mind, the latest poster for Double Feature gives us more questions than answers.

We are covering American Horror Story: Double Feature! SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube so you don’t miss out! In addition to videos about that show we’ll also be discussing Animal Kingdom, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and more this summer.

If you look below, you can see a super-creepy poster for what lies ahead featuring what looks to be a bug-eyed green alien alongside a human-like species with fangs. This may be another reminder that the show is leaning into either sirens or some other creatures of the deep; there have been teases about an ocean-set season for quite some time.

Meanwhile, the presence of aliens shouldn’t come as a surprise. Aliens have been teased as a part of the American Horror Story world ever since Asylum, but we’ve long felt there was a certain reluctance to go all the way with them. Alien lifeforms can bring more science fiction that horror much of the time, and we think that the franchise wanted to remained focused on threats on the ground rather than ones coming from galaxies far, far away. If aliens truly are going to be a part of Double Feature, we have to imagine that they’ll be grounded at least to a specific setting; it’s hard to imagine some of Ryan Murphy’s characters hopping aboard a ship and traveling through space.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to American Horror Story right now

What do you want to see when it comes to American Horror Story season 10?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







