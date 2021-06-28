grown-ish season 4 premiere spoilers: A story for summer







In just over a week on July 8, grown-ish season 4 is going to be here! Given that we’re getting set for the final year of some of these students at Cal U, things are going to be tense for obvious reasons. Everyone has to start thinking about the future! For some that means more education, and for others trying to move into the work force.

Either way, there will be this inescapable feeling that their entire life and structure going to change in a big way. This means that characters could live in the moment, to the point where there’s even a wedding in the early going here! In a new trailer over at Entertainment Weekly, you can see a tease about that very thing … but no real indication as to who is tying the knot. You’re also not getting much help in the form of the premiere synopsis:

Summer is heating up. In part one of the season four premiere, Zoey and the gang head to Mexico for a summer getaway filled with drinking games, new hook-ups, some relationship drama … and even a wedding!

What excites us about this story is the idea of getting an episode or two set in the summer! Think about the bulk of shows that are set either in college or in high school; 99% of them completely ignore anything that happens from the end of one school year to the start of the next. This is a chance to flip that, and also cause a lot of chaos for Zoey and these other characters before they get back in their Cal U setting.

Also, the trailer confirms that Anthony Anderson will be making at least one appearance in season 4 — will any other Black-ish stars join him? There’s no telling if season 4 will be the series’ last, but if we were the writers, we’d be pulling out all the stops just in case.

