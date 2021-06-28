America’s Got Talent video: Dokteuk Crew perform routine to Blackpink







Dokteuk Crew is the latest dance act appearing on America’s Got Talent this Tuesday, and they’re different from any other you’ve seen.

Take, for starters, the style of their movement. They claim that anime is a big inspiration for a lot of their routines, and you can see some of that in their storytelling, costuming, and style. There’s a real sense of fun and adventure to what they do, and we get the sense that this Blackpink-set routine is just scratching the surface of what they can do. Their moves are slick, but what’s even more impressive than that is the timing of them. They are extremely precise with everything they do — this sort of dance is tough, since one mistake will stick out like a sore thumb.

Beyond just their performance, we also appreciate how confident the group is! It’s weird in a way how confidence has often been portrayed as a bad thing in a competition like this — if you train your butt off to do something, you really should go into the competition expecting to be awesome!

We think it goes without saying that we’re going to be seeing Dokteuk Crew move into the next part of America’s Got Talent — with that in mind, the next question becomes how far they could go. Are they talented enough to make the finale? Absolutely, but we’ve seen plenty of times already some of the challenges that dance crews have with the audience vote. Because there are so many of them, it’s harder sometimes for viewers to become attached to them on an emotional level like they do with singers. Here’s to hoping that this crew can buck that trend.

Remember that this episode of AGT will be airing on Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to America’s Got Talent right now

What do you think about Dokteuk Crew and their audition on America’s Got Talent?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back around to get further updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







