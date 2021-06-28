Manifest season 4: Is the new plan a wrap-up movie instead?







In case you have not heard, it appears as though plans for a Manifest season 4 are grounded all across the map. Netflix passed on picking up the canceled NBC series and since that time, we haven’t heard a single thing about a prospective home elsewhere.

So what is the plan now? Does one even exist? It’s complicated.

In a new post on Twitter this weekend, showrunner Jeff Rake noted that he and his team are still trying to “find a way to conclude the series.” He noted that it could take a long time, but that viewers “deserve an end to the story.” A report from TVLine, meanwhile, notes that the goal right now is securing financing for a two-hour wrap-up movie. This feels somewhat similar to what another canceled NBC show in Timeless was able to do. While it didn’t get additional seasons, it was able to have a proper farewell seen by most of its core audience.

Trying to wrap up the entire story of Manifest in a two-hour movie feels like a challenge, to put it lightly. The original plan for the show was for it to span six seasons, though Rake and the team likely knew the whole time that this was highly ambitious. The majority of shows out there don’t make it to a season 6, so it’s possible they planned possible alternate scenarios along the way. Even if there’s a lot of ground to cover in a two-hour movie, it’s absolutely better than an alternative situation where we end with the season 3 cliffhanger.

Personally, our hope is that if this movie happens, it will air on NBC either later this year or early next. We’ve never been a big fan of shows switching networks unless they absolutely have to, and this would at least allow Manifest to keep most of the viewers they already have.

If there is something more to report on this subject, rest assured we’ll have it for you here.

What do you think about Manifest potentially getting some sort of wrap-up movie?

Manifesters! Your support is awe-inspiring. We’re trying to find a way to conclude the series. Could take a week, a month, a year. But we’re not giving up. You deserve an end to the story. Keep the conversation alive. If it works out, it’s because of YOU. 🙏⁰⁰#SaveManifest — Jeff Rake (@jeff_rake) June 27, 2021

