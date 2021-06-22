Manifest season 4 not happening at Netflix; series to stay canceled







For everyone hoping that Netflix would be the one to revive Manifest for a season 4, we have some very bad news.

According to a report from Deadline, the streaming service has opted against ordering another season of the show, even though the first two seasons performed very well there following their recent debut. Netflix was considered the top suitor to save the show given its performer there; plus, they have a history of working with studio Warner Bros. TV thanks to such programs as Lucifer, Longmire, and Fuller House. This was not an easy decision, as conversations continued into earlier today.

Because Netflix decided not to pick up the show, WBTV has reportedly stopped their efforts at finding the series another home. It does not seem as though a season 4 will happen — for now. You still never know what the future holds.

The true shame here is that Manifest was halfway through a six-season plan, one that was supposed to deliver epic revelations about Flight 828 and the passengers who made it back home. It also left off on an enormous cliffhanger, one where the character of Grace was seemingly dead while her son Cal aged several years in a matter of minutes. The show lost viewers over the first three seasons, but wasn’t the lowest-rated show on NBC at the end of its cancellation.

We honestly thought there was a chance at a revival here, mostly because there were substantial reasons for Netflix to consider it. The reality is, alas, that the majority of the save-our-show campaigns don’t yield the desired result, as there are so many other shows out there already and so few broadcasters with the available money and resources to alter their future plans.

