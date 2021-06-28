Dexter season 9 spoilers: John Lithgow to appear in revival







Out of all of the casting announcements that could be made for Dexter season 9, this one has to be among the best.

According to a new report from Deadline, John Lithgow is poised to reprise his role as the Trinity Killer on the upcoming revival. Arthur Mitchell is an iconic force on the Showtime drama — he is responsible for the death of Rita, and his performance is one of the reasons why season 4 is considered to be the series’ best. (Personally, we think that 2 and 3 are a little underrated, but 4 definitely has its merits.)

Want to see us discuss Dexter when returns later this year? Then we suggest that you SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! We’re going to have all sorts of other updates there on the show and we don’t want you to miss them.

While all of this may be fascinating, there is also an enormous problem here: Arthur Mitchell is dead. Dexter killed him at the end of season 4. There’s a chance that Lithgow’s return happens via dream sequence or within Dexter’s conscience; it appears as though this is only going to be a small appearance, so he’s not going to be around the entirety of the season. As for concerns that this is exploitative and just a way to get people watching, it may be! Yet, we have faith given the return of executive producer Clyde Phillips to the series — he was responsible in part for the Trinity arc in the first place.

Why did this news get leaked?

That’s the biggest thing on our mind right now — imagine how surprising it would’ve been if Showtime had kept this under wraps! Yet, as we suggested, this could be a way to garner more attention for the revival prior to it coming on the air.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dexter right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Dexter season 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







