All American season 3 episode 16 promo: Can Spencer, Coop fix things?







Tomorrow night’s All American season 3 episode 16 is already looking to bring you a little bit of everything. Take, for starters, a holiday celebration! There’s a Friendsgiving event going on, which could be a welcome distraction for a lot of people after what’s been happening on the football field.

Of course, there’s also a pretty big problem with a Friendsgiving at this particular point: You’re getting a lot of people together who don’t necessarily get along. To use a bad joke here, beef may be on the menu just as much as turkey.

So who is beefing with who? Coop and Spencer have been having problems for a while now, and there could be some urgency for the two to patch things up. We’re at a point in the story where some of these people have to start thinking about their future, and that doesn’t necessarily mean staying local. Do you really want to move away to college with a lot of hurt feelings? Can the broken bonds be fixed? We’re still hopeful for these two, mostly because there is so much history here! Also, it feels like this storyline’s gone on for long enough as it is. (You can get a few more teases courtesy of the promo below.)

Want to know what else could be going on during episode 16? For Asher, he’s going to learn some rather-unwelcome news when it comes to Montes — why are there secrets in their relationship? Meanwhile, Jordan’s story is more football-based than perhaps anyone else’s; he’s going to start being concerned over whether or not he has a future at all! Given that there are only a few more episodes left in the season, expect some of these plots to move fairly fast.

