Us season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at PBS, BBC? The latest







After tonight’s finale, can you expect an Us season 2 to air on PBS? Within this piece, we’ll tell you what we know.

For those of you wondering why Us blew by so quickly here in America, it has to do largely with the way that it was aired. Rather than give us an episode a week, PBS chose to double up a content and deliver this story more like a pair of movies. They’ve done this before with some of their British programming, so we shouldn’t be altogether shocked by it.

Also, no one should be altogether shocked with the idea that the show could be over. This was always designed as a story with a defined beginning, middle, and end; for the time being, we have heard nothing else in terms of another season happening down the road on the BBC. If that changes, we’ll certainly let you know; however, it’s more of the UK tradition to let shows tell their stories and then move forward to whatever is next. There’s a whole lot less in the way of pressure to milk one particular franchise into the ground.

If you do love British drama on PBS, rest assured that there is a whole lot more coming! On July 11 Unforgotten season 4 is going to be premiering on the network, which should be worthwhile entertainment for those of you who are crime-drama fans. To get a few more details, all you have to do is check out the attached synopsis:

Parts of a body are found in a scrapyard. Meanwhile, after making the decision to retire from the police force, Cassie faces a dilemma when she learns she isn’t entitled to her full pension payment unless she completes her 30 years of service.

For those wondering, Unforgotten season 4 will air weekly for the entirety of its run.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Us

Do you want to see an Us season 2 happen?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around to get some additional updates. (Photo: PBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







