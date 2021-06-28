Legends of Tomorrow season 6 episode 9 return date: ‘This Is Gus’







Want to know when Legends of Tomorrow season 6 episode 9 is coming on The CW, or what could be happening in terms of the story? Rest assured, we’re happy to break a lot of that down within this piece!

The first thing we should do here, though, is confirm the bad news that you may have already expected: There is no new episode airing on the network next week. What’s the reason for that? Well, it has every bit to do with the fact that it’s the Fourth of July! There’s no reason for the network to compromise their ratings by airing on this holiday, especially when a lot of people are outside and doing other things.

If there is a little bit of good news here, it’s that the show isn’t on some LONG hiatus. It will be back on July 11 with “This Is Gus,” which is ironically the same title as an upcoming Psych: The Movie sequel. A part of the story is going to revolve around Behrad’s birthday, but in true Legends fashion things are going to get crazy-complicated sooner rather than later.

If you do want some other insight in terms of what lies ahead, we strongly suggest that you check out the official Legends of Tomorrow season 6 episode 9 synopsis:

TAKING THINGS FOR GRANTED – Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) is disappointed because the Legends have forgotten his birthday, so when they track an alien pod to 2024 and wind up at his favorite television sitcom, he thinks it’s really a surprise for him. Feeling guilty, Nate (Nick Zano) and Zari (Tala Ashe) occupy Behrad by keeping up the ruse by attending a taping of the show while Ava (Jes Macallan), Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) and Astra (Olivia Swann) try to find the Alien to get the timeline back on track, which proves challenging. Meanwhile, Rory’s (Dominic Purcell) behavior has been a little off, so Sara (Caity Lotz) and Gary (Adam Tsekham) become determined to find out what happened, but Rory gets some unexpected news from his daughter, Lita (guest star (Mina Sundwall.) Matt Ryan also stars. Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by Tyrone B. Carter (609). Original airdate 7/11/2021.

What’s going on with Rory? That may be as big of a mystery as anything revolving around the aliens.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Legends of Tomorrow season 6 episode 9?

