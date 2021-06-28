NCIS: Los Angeles season 13: Could there be any new characters?







NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 is going to be premiering on CBS this fall, and we already know the identity of one new series regular in Gerald McRaney.

Is that it, though? Are there some other new faces that are going to surface here? That is something worth thinking about! Given that we lost both Renee Felice Smith and Barrett Foa on this past season, it would make some sense for another new character to be added into the mix.

With that being said, we don’t think there’s a good chance of that happening. Why is that? It has a lot to do with how we don’t see enough of some of the characters we already have. Think about people like Rountree and Fatima — these two characters are regulars and yet, they go big gaps without all that much in the way of story. Meanwhile, Linda Hunt could have a slightly larger presence in season 13 after the health crisis forced her to work remotely.

Ultimately, NCIS: LA may be going into the new season with a less-is-more mantra front and center. We love Nell and Eric and are going to miss them, but it’s clear that the producers aren’t going to be throwing more faces out there and claiming that it’s the solution to the problem. Instead, it’s our belief that these exits will just cause the writers to double down on the people that they already have and make their stories even greater. While McRaney’s Kilbride wasn’t a regular in the past, at least we’ve seen enough of him for the character to have a clear point of view.

If there is an announcement about another casting, we’ll get it at some point over the next month, more than likely … we just wouldn’t expect any unless there was some other surprise departure.

