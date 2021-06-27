Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, June 27?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Is the show’s long summer hiatus about to begin?

Go ahead and consider this article your source of both good and bad news. Where do we start? How about with the news that there is a new installment of the series on tonight! We’ve been lucky to have a pretty continuous run of them as of late, and that is going to continue for at least one more week. There could be a few events from the weekend worth discussing, but we’re still at this spot with the show right now where there is a lot of ambiguity around some of their subjects.

Now, we have to go ahead and present some of the bad news: This is the last new installment of Last Week Tonight for a good while. In a post on Twitter, the show confirmed that this is the last new episode until July 25 — meaning that there will be repeats on July 4, July 11, and July 25. In a way, you can’t be surprised by any of this given that Oliver’s show often takes an extended summer break. Is it still a bummer? Sure. Few other late-night programs have the ability to both make you laugh and also question things about the world. They teach you things that you didn’t exactly know before.

As you probably know at this point, Last Week Tonight isn’t always a happy show — it’s hard for it to be when you think about the state of the world sometimes. Yet, it’s still a show that can make you smile through the pain. We’re looking forward to doing that tonight, and we hope to have more updates along the way.

What do you most want to see when it comes to the June 27 episode of Last Week Tonight?

Are you bummed that this is the last installment before we get to a hiatus? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and then also come back around for some other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

Tonight is our last episode until July 25th! Which is a long time, sure. But we’ll be using the time wisely, to craft our next batch of shows for you by hand! (Wearing gloves and taking all proper hygiene precautions, of course.) — Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) June 27, 2021

