BET Awards 2021: Where to watch, start time, & red carpet pre-show







What do you want to know entering tonight’s 2021 BET Awards broadcast? There are a few things worth getting into here.

Let’s kick things off with the simple good news that there is an awards-show happening tonight at all! After so many of them were grounded/altered significantly last year due to the global health crisis, there’s something so relieving about the return to normalcy we have now. Not everything may still be as it once was, but we’re at least a little closer to it at this point.

Red carpet pre-show – This is the first thing you should be aware of! Tune in to BET tonight starting at 7:00 p.m. Eastern for the countdown show hosted by Terrence J and Tanisha Long, one that should feature red-carpet arrivals and plenty of conversation.

Who is performing? – DaBaby has more nominations than anyone at the show this year, so it makes sense that he would be there! He will be joined, meanwhile, by Andra Day, City Girls, DJ Khaled, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Kirk Franklin, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Migos, Moneybagg Yo!, Rapsody, Roddy Ricch and Tyler, The Creator. There’s going to be a lot of music spanning all sorts of genres, so be prepared for that plus a few more surprises, as well. Taraji P. Henson of Empire fame will serve as the host for the show overall.

Where to watch it – It goes without saying that the awards show (starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern) would be airing on BET. Beyond that, though, it be simulcast on BET Her, Logo, MTV, MTV2, TV Land and VH1. This is one of the benefits that comes with all the ViacomCBS synergy these days; there are chances for a show like this to air across a number of different networks.

