The Boys season 3 spoilers: Antony Starr promises awesome things







In case you weren’t aware already, The Boys season 3 is going to be awesome — perhaps even more so than any that came before it. You have Jensen Ackles on board as Soldier Boy, plus some of the craziest material from the comic books so far.

We know that actors are often supposed to hype up their show, so it’s best that you take some comments with a grain of salt. Yet, there’s something about Antony Starr’s latest season 3 quote that makes you buy into every single word.

So what exactly did he say? In a recent Emmy-centric chat with TVLine, the actor behind Homelander (and a very deserving Emmy contender) made it clear that season 3 “is my favorite season for many reasons that I can’t tell you about … I’m always curious to see what the writers, what these crazy people, are going to cook up, and it’s a pretty great feeling in Season 3 to still be surprised and excited every time you turn a page in the material. All I can say is I truly believe the fans are going to freak out at Season 3.”

One of the biggest challenges a show like this can face is how to top itself. Is there a way to make each season crazier than the last without forcing the issue? That’s what the writers will have to figure out here! We think the primary goal should always be focusing on the story and what motivates these characters. While the show can be fantastic fun, there needs to be that beating heart underneath. We always need people to root for, or at least be fascinated by year after year.

What do you think is going to happen with Homelander on The Boys season 3?

