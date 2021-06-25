The Boys season 3: The Walking Dead alum set for Crimson Countess







The Boys season 3 is adding yet another Supe to the mix in the Crimson Countess — curious to know who is set to play her?

According to a report from Variety, former The Walking Dead star Laurie Holden will be checking in as this role. In the comics, the aforementioned Countess has ties to Soldier Boy, one of the big inclusions to this season as played by Jensen Ackles.

We don’t want to say too much more about the Crimson Countess role in fear of giving something away — there is always a chance that the show veers from the source material, but it’s always hard to know advance.

What we can say is that season 3 is going to look a lot at the history of America through superheroes, and how a character like Soldier Boy helped to cement the obsession that people have with these characters. It could also dive head-first into the idea of false idols, which Soldier Boy very-much could represent in the way that Homelander and others do. There’s a real tendency for us all to put these characters on a pedestal when, in reality, they are all still humans with major vulnerabilities and bad moments. As a matter of fact, most of these “heroes” are worse because of all the adulation that is put upon them for their powers.

There is no premiere date yet for The Boys season 3 — which is, of course, the thing that we’re the most bummed-out about.

What are you the most interested in seeing right now on The Boys season 3?

