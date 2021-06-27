Batwoman season 2 finale spoilers: Javicia Leslie on Ryan’s big questions







Tonight on The CW, it’s official here: The Batwoman season 2 finale. Are you ready to dive into whatever lies ahead?

We know that there’s a lot of conflict facing our heroes, which is probably a good reason why Luke Fox is suiting up as Batwing. Black Mask is ready to continue his push for power, and that’s without even considering what’s going on with Kate a.k.a. Circle. Her brainwashing has been a big part of the story as of late, and Ryan Wilder is probably still thinking about her future after these battles. If Kate returns to her old self. Can she really be Batwoman again? It’s a reality that she is currently facing.

In speaking about the Kate storyline to E! News, here is some of what Javicia Leslie had to say on the subject:

“Technically, she’s the true Batwoman, and she should have her cowl and cape back. That feeling is definitely going to plague Ryan’s journey. The idea that, OK, I was basically just keeping the suit warm and I’m going to give her her city back, but it just so happens that the real Batwoman is not good, so we’ll see.”

Based on Leslie’s hire as the new star of the show, we have a feeling that she’s not going to abandon being Batwoman anytime soon. Something likely happens to Kate in the finale that makes her unable to return to her post, but we’ll have to see just what that is. We’re expecting a few surprises in the finale — and, of course, a big cliffhanger. What in the world would Batwoman be without that? They want to constantly keep you on your toes, if possible!

At least we already know that there is a Batwoman season 3 coming to The CW. Not only that, but we even know when it’s going to premiere!

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Batwoman season 2 finale?

