The Chi season 4 episode 6: Who shot Douda? Is he still alive?







Tonight on The Chi season 4 episode 6, the show quickly resolved one of its big mysteries: Who shot Douda. The answer may surprise a lot of you…

Out of a lot of the candidates that were floating around on the internet over the past week, Laverne wasn’t a name we were hearing all that often. Yet, it made a certain degree of sense when you think about the past. Laverne’s actions tie back to other important characters from the past, especially what happened to Brandon. It feels in a lot of ways like this is something that could’ve happened in season 3, especially given that so many people were waiting for some sort of closure on that character’s storyline. We suppose that this was meant to be a reflection of life, where characters process grief differently and they don’t often act on their feelings right away.

Here’s the other part of this story that’s surprising: Douda is not actually dead. If Laverne wanted him gone, why did she shoot him where she did? If Douda does make it through this in the end, it’s going to make for a really contentious future. Like him or not, he is a public figure and someone with a lot of eyeballs around him. With power does come influence, and we’re going to have a complicated, hairy remainder of season 4. Remember that there are plenty of episodes still to go before we make it to the other side.

Regardless of our questions regarding how Laverne chose to shoot him, we’re glad that this didn’t turn into one of those storylines where the producers take forever to resolve things. This allows the show to accelerate a lot of different storylines in the aftermath of what happened and rest assured, we’re more than a little bit stoked to explore what the future holds from here.

