The Chi season 4 episode 7 return date: When’s it airing on Showtime?







Following what you get on Showtime tonight, it only makes sense to wonder about The Chi season 4 episode 7 return date. Isn’t there a lot to look forward to? We like to think so!

Unfortunately, you are going to be waiting for a good while to see what is coming up next. Because of the July 4 holiday, the network is making the (unsurprising) decision to take the week off from airing new installments. We know that live ratings don’t matter all that much for a premium cable network, but Showtime clearly still wants some attention to be on their show! They know rather well that if they air a new episode next week, very few people will pay attention. (Remember, this is also the first July 4 in two years that people can actually go outside and start doing things — in other news, things are going to be nuts.)

The Chi has already been confirmed to be coming back on the air on Sunday, July 11, though unfortunately we’re so far away right now that there aren’t a whole lot of details available as to what lies ahead. Rest assured, though, that there are still some big stories coming, and we hope that there will be some additional announcements about them over the next week or so.

There’s also one other important thing we’re still waiting on: Whether or not The Chi ends up getting some sort of official renewal for a season 5! For the time being, we’re hopeful — but we also know well enough at this point that nothing when it comes to this is guaranteed. We just think that this show has been on the air long enough at this point that it deserves a proper final season — whenever that happens to be.

