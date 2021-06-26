America’s Got Talent video: Gangstagrass combine bluegrass, hip-hop







There’s another new episode of America’s Got Talent coming on NBC this Tuesday; why not get to know Gangstagrass further? These guys were brought together due to their mutual love of music, and also their hope of bringing a lot of people together.

In the video below, you can see more of what may be one of the most unique auditions we’ve seen in some time! There are so many different things that work about these five, whether it be the harmonies, the surprise factor, or the actual quality of the singing, the bluegrass instrumentation, or the rapping. There’s a lot going on here with their original song “Bound to Ride” and luckily, it works!

Are there some challenges that lie ahead for them in this competition? Absolutely, starting with the fact that the surprise factor is gone. Moving forward, they are going to need to find a way to shine with the material they have since viewers will know it’s coming. Luckily, this is not some fly-by-night operation pieced together for the sake of the show. They’ve been around for a long time! With that in mind, we do think they’re going to be able to keep pulling off some great stuff over the course of however long they are around.

We think it goes without saying that Gangstagrass is going to get enough votes to move forward. While it’s true that there are a LOT of vocal acts on this show, none of the ones we’ve seen look or sound like this. One of the things producers hope to see here is uniqueness, both in terms of talent and also backstory. They have to think of presenting America something that they will respond to, and we think a lot of viewers out there will love this.

