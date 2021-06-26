The Orville season 3 filming update: Are things STILL going strong?







We know that everyone out there wants The Orville season 3 to premiere sooner rather than later — it’s been such a long wait!

Yet, if it’s any consolation, production of the show is still going strong. This is not a case of Hulu intentionally withholding episodes while being off maniacally laughing in a corner. In a recent post on Twitter (see below), executive producer and director Jon Cassar made it clear that shooting was still happening this past week, with video village taking place in a de-lit version of the ship’s bridge.

We’ve went over it before, but there are some tangible reasons why filming for this particular series takes as long as it does. You’re talking about a high-concept sci-fi series with a lot of makeup and prosthetics, in addition to the time required in order to add all of the special effects in afterward. This is a show that can’t be rushed, and even with the move to Hulu we think the goal is to still make things bigger and better before.

If you’re behind on The Orville, we strongly suggest to binge the entire series, especially moving into season 2. We would argue that this is the stronger of the two seasons, as the series really started to figure out its tone and balanced out the humor with some action-packed and surprisingly emotional stories. Through each episode, you learned something new about one of the crew members as they took on threats and explored some new frontiers.

Our hope is that we’ll have a chance to learn more about The Orville and its season 3 premiere date over the coming months — and maybe there will be a teaser to go along with it! We’ll cross our fingers, but remember that good things come to those who wait.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Orville

What do you most want to see on The Orville season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments below! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

Shooting of #TheOrville season 3 continues. Video village situated in a darkened bridge. @TheOrville pic.twitter.com/JCVz9PIpcs — Jon Cassar (@joncassar) June 23, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







