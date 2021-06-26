The Bold Type series finale promo: How will it end?







In just a matter of days The Bold Type series finale is going to arrive — and yea, there’s a lot we have to digest. It’s going to be emotional, funny, and hopeful all at the same time. We believe in our soul that the goal of this episode will be to offer inspiration, not to tear the main characters down. The promo below barely scratches the surface of some of the stuff that will be covered.

There is a lot to excited about entering the finale, but we’d totally understand if there are some frustrated people out there. Think of it like this: The folks behind the scenes had to get to their desired endgame in just six episodes. That is a really short final season, and it’s going to mean that some things feel a little bit rushed.

Take, for example, the state of Sutton and Richard. Are we hopeful that the two could work something out fully by the end of the finale? Absolutely, but in reality, this is probably a story that needed a little more time. There just wasn’t a chance for it to have time given how many episodes Freeform ordered. The same could be said for Jane running Scarlet — there’s a lot of fun stuff to explore here, but it’s having to be put together a little quickly and it seems like there are some tough decisions coming for her.

So while the ending for The Bold Type may be happening a little bit faster than a lot of people wanted or hoped, at least we’re getting a chance to see said ending. Freeform’s got such a history of ending shows early — yea, we would’ve preferred ten episodes to tie things up! Yet, the other outcome is so much worse…

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Bold Type series finale?

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Bold Type series finale?

