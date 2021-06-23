The Bold Type season 5 episode 6 spoilers: The series finale







Next week on The Bold Type season 5 episode 6, the end of the road is officially here. This episode marks the series finale, and the conclusion of a long, emotional, and at-times inspiring journey for Kat, Sutton, and Jane. They started out at the very bottom of the magazine industry and since that time, they’ve worked tirelessly to have their voices heard. They’ve faced heartbreak, big obstacles, and celebrated great success; but how will the story end?

As you would imagine with this being the final episode, Freeform is not giving away too much in advance. “I Expect You to Have Adventures” is the title for the series finale, and the synopsis hints at some big choices:

After a season of big changes and hard decisions, the future looks bright for the women of “The Bold Type” … but it’s always full of surprises. Jane, Kat and Sutton each face huge choices and evaluate their own paths.

While we know there will still be conflicts in the final hour, the most important thing to remember is this: The producers have long wanted Jane, Kat, and Sutton to be happy. This is not Mad Men, where you could have made the case entering the finale that the majority of those characters were going to be miserable forever. This is a show meant to echo the experience of being a young woman in this industry, working to make a name for yourself while combating all of the different obstacles thrown at you. It offers up humor, drama, but in the end hope — we don’t necessarily think that the series finale is going to give our three leading ladies everything they’ve always wanted, but it could set them on the road for it.

It’s fair to be sad that The Bold Type is ending, especially with a final season that is so shockingly short — nonetheless, we’re at least happy to have an ending after all of the times that Freeform has canceled shows prematurely over the years.

What do you want to see on The Bold Type season 5 episode 6?

How do you imagine the series finale is going to wrap up?

