Succession season 3 filming update: What does it mean for premiere date?







Succession season 3 has to be one of the most-anticipated seasons out of any show out there. However, signs suggest we’re still a little ways away from it airing on HBO.

After all, we know that earlier this month, filming was still going on! While the show’s set tends to be fairly secretive, there are enough Instagram clues to suggest that work is being done in Italy. We know that the show got a late start on season 3 due to the health crisis, but that makes a certain degree of sense: The Roy family are the sort of people who love to travel to these upscale places and boast about their wealth. It remains to be seen if the pandemic is addressed in season 3; if it is, we’re not even sure that the likes of Logan and his family would honestly care.

We’d love see season 3 air before the end of the year, but the ball will eventually be in HBO’s court on that one. They know that they need to nail the premiere date, just like they need to nail the season overall. The second season was viewed by many as a significant step up from the first, to the point where there was awards-show consideration basically across the map. They need to ensure that the same thing happens again if they come back.

We imagine that HBO will put out a teaser or something at the same time they announce a premiere date, and our hope is that they’ll do so a couple of months before it comes back. Succession is an odd show — we’re not sure that anyone in the cast is altogether likable, but there is something about their antics that make it endlessly enjoyable to watch.

