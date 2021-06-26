Blue Bloods season 12: Where things are as we await filming!







We know that production on Blue Bloods season 12 is going to be kicking off before too long, but where does that leave things in terms of the cast and crew? What sort of work is being done? Now feels like as good of a time as any to start considering the leadup to the first day of filming.

Let’s kick things off here by addressing the first essential question: Whether or not scripts are currently being written. While no one on the staff is speaking out about it as of yet, the majority of writers rooms for fall TV shows are currently open and scripts are being penned. This doesn’t necessarily mean that everyone is sitting around in-person (the health crisis is not fully open yet), but there are some plans being formulated for the majority of shows. We tend to assume the same here.

With Blue Bloods remaining on the CBS fall schedule in its typical timeslot, signs suggest that season 12 filming will kick off in the next month and a half. We’re at least some ways out, judging from the fact that the entire cast is not currently in New York. Vanessa Ray recently celebrated her 40th birthday on the West Coast, which is something her co-star Bridget Moynahan confirmed in a post on Instagram (see below). It has been a quieter summer for most of the cast, as we’re not fully at a place where Donnie can tour yet with New Kids on the Block all over the country. If some of the series regulars have another gig happening, they are keeping it under wraps.

When the entire cast starts descending on New York once more, you’ll know that filming is about to begin. Typically, someone is kind enough to confirm the official start online, and we often get the first episode title a few days before that. Let’s hope for something similar this time around! While season 11 had a pretty fitting end to it that could have served as a series finale, we’re always happy to get more from the Reagans.

