NCIS season 19: Could any more cast members be added?







Earlier this week, Gary Cole was officially added as a series regular for NCIS season 19 — plus, Katrina Law was promoted! These two announcements are more than welcome, but they do also raise some questions. We’ve gone over already what sort of role Cole’s character (an FBI agent) could play. Now, let’s take a moment to question whether or not this is really it. Is there a chance that some other major cast members could be added?

We understand why this thought would be out there. Remember that there was no replacement for Sloane, and you could view Law as a replacement for Emily Wickersham and Cole as a replacement for Mark Harmon. (Reports tend to refute the latter, though — Cole isn’t going to just step into Gibbs’ shoes.)

Because there was no major announcement of another cast member earlier this week, we’re inclined to think that NCIS season 19 will mostly move forward with the crew that they have; yet, we could envision them bringing in a few more recurring characters throughout the season. Personally, it’d be fun to see a new probie or someone Torres, McGee, and Knight could help train! Remember who Tim was at the start of the series; wouldn’t it be fun to see that come full-circle at this point?

Another possibility is that the series hires a recurring guest star to be a Big Bad. It’s been a little while since we’ve had an iconic villain — the last major one we can think of was Sahar and technically, we only saw the true character in a tiny handful of episodes. Even when Gibbs and Fornell were taking down the drug ring, we only saw the boss of it briefly.

NCIS season 19 will be airing Monday nights this fall at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time.

