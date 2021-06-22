NCIS season 19 spoilers: Katrina Law officially promoted to series regular







On the same day that Gary Cole was announced as the latest NCIS season 19 series regular, we come bearing great news about Katrina Law!

CBS has officially confirmed that the Hawaii Five-0 and Arrow alum is going to be a full-time part of the new season as Jessica Knight, the character she recently debuted in the finale episodes of season 18. Knight is a REACT agent who experienced an unspeakable tragedy after the rest of her team was murdered; she worked to find a place back at HQ at the end of season 18 and with Ellie Bishop now gone, she will be more valuable than ever there.

In a new statement, here is what NCIS executive producer Steven D. Binder had to say about both Cole and Law coming on board:

“We haven’t shot a single frame quite yet, but with the addition of Gary Cole and Katrina Law to the cast, this is already shaping up to be one of the best seasons yet. Going into Season 19, we are excited to have new characters and stories to tell that adds to and re-energizes the world we’ve come to love over the 400-plus episodes.”

NCIS season 19 could be one of the most challenging seasons yet in terms of its cast. Emily Wickersham and Maria Bello are both gone, and reports are that Mark Harmon will only appear in a small handful of episodes. Does this mean that Sean Murray is technically the new lead, and does this show suddenly now become the story of Timothy McGee? How much old-school nostalgia is there? The writers have the challenge of trying to balance the old with the new considering there aren’t many players left from the old gurad, and it remains to be seen how they are going to be able to pull it all off.

Be prepared to see NCIS season 19 in its new timeslot this fall, Monday nights at 9:00 p.m. Eastern.

