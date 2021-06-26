Good Witch season 7 episode 7 video: Cassie & a different sort of magic







In some of the early previews for Good Witch season 7 we saw Cassie sporting a magician’s outfit. What was our immediate reaction? Wondering how in the world THAT comes about!

Luckily, we do have a much-better sense of it now. In the video below for this weekend’s episode “The Magic,” you see Catherine Bell’s character trying her best to do a few tricks. It seems to be a way for her to honor Sam’s family tradition, but there’s something funny about a “good witch” being able to do the basic stuff you’d see in a magic shop.

We know that this episode is going to have some dramatic stuff ahead, so we appreciate a little bit of levity. Be prepared in advance for this to be one of the most important episodes this season for Sam, as he and Cassie are going to head off to his childhood home in order to care for his sister. Good Witch is the sort of show where family always comes first, and it’s important that we check in and see what’s going on here. Also, who doesn’t want a window into Sam’s past whenever we can?

There are a number of other fun little stories coming in episode 7, as well — take, for example, Abigail going for it when it comes to her wedding dress! Meanwhile, all of the Merriwicks are going to do what they can to example some of the images on Joy’s vision board. This is the story that will probably be long-lasting, as the events here more than likely blend into whatever else is coming down the road.

Let’s hope that moving forward, Good Witch season 7 continues to give us everything we want — plenty of fun, but also a deeper exploration into this world of magic and how it impacts every Merriwick out there.

Related – Want to get some other news when it comes to the next Good Witch episode now?

What do you most want to see when it comes to Good Witch season 7 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







