Good Witch season 7 episode 7 spoilers: Cassie, Sam’s important trip







Next week on Good Witch season 7 episode 7 you are going to see an important story. The title is “The Magic” — couldn’t that be a title for almost any episode of this show?

Anyhow, at the forefront of this hour is going to be an emotional story involving Sam, as he and Cassie head back to his old home to look after his sister. This is a chance for the two of them to reflect, but there may also be some other surprises that are in store, as well.

For a few more details about the overall episode, including what’s coming for some other characters, be sure to check out the Good Witch season 7 episode 7 synopsis:

Cassie (Bell) accompanies Sam (Denton) on a trip to his childhood home to care for his sister Joanne (Kate Greenhouse, “Murdoch Mysteries”), whose illness is progressing, and rediscovers some long lost magic. Abigail (Power) is thrown when she discovers Flower Universe has a competing booth set up at the Middleton Bridal Expo but that’s not the only surprise in store for her. Joy (Barrell) sends Zoey (Kyana Teresa, “Rising Suns”) flowers after their first date and anxiously waits for her reply. Stephanie (Evans) is determined to complete a list of adventures she wrote as a teenager. Adam (Cavalheiro) considers returning to his position as chaplain at the hospital. Cassie, Joy and Abigail delve into the images on Joy’s vision board and try to decipher what they mean for the Merriwicks.

Just as you would imagine based on where we are in the season, there is going to be a lot of big stuff around every corner. Abigail finds herself facing some competition, and Joy has to figure out what her future holds with Zoey. There’s going to be some romance throughout this hour, but also some events that will matter more and more as this season continues.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Good Witch season 7 episode 7?

