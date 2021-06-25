Yellowstone season 4: The case for an extended premiere episode







We know that there is a Yellowstone season 4 coming to Paramount Network eventually. What’s the operative word there? Of course, it’s “eventually.” The reality is that we’re going to be waiting a good while to see what’s coming up next.

Are there some ways that the network can make the waiting a little bit easier? In a word, absolutely, and there are a few things to think about here when it comes to an extended first episode.

The biggest reason for an longer premiere is pretty simple: Who doesn’t want more of a good thing? It’s a chance to dive back into this world and experience what’s happening in the aftermath of the cliffhanger. There’s a lot that the show needs to address, whether it be the fates of John, Kayce, and Beth or what’s happening with Jamie. Was he involved in the attacks? Who are some of the other suspects?

In the midst of all of that, it’s also pretty-imperative to remind everyone that there is still a ranch that needs to be properly attended to, as well! We have to believe that this is going to be an essential part of the story coming up, especially when it comes to balancing drama, humor, and adventure.

Also, we more than think there’s enough footage shot to extend the run time a little bit — after all, there’s a ton with this sort of show that often gets left on the cutting room floor.

We’re not asking for a two-hour premiere or anything like that — if we got it, it would most likely be deemed as two separate episodes. Instead, giving us a slightly longer premiere would give us the most show possible, and also serve as a pretty-sweet gift for so many of us who have been waiting patiently … or trying to. Let’s just hope that some good news arrives before too long.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 4, and is an extended premiere up there on the list?

