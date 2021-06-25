Bosch season 8: Is it renewed, canceled at Amazon? Spin-off news







Following the show’s season 7 premiere on Amazon today, can you expect a Bosch season 8 renewal to happen? Or, is it more likely the show gets canceled? As you would imagine, we’ve got a few different things to talk through today.

Let’s begin though, with what has been officially confirmed: There is no Bosch season 8, or at least in its current form. The show as you’ve come to know it is ending with the episodes made available today, but interestingly enough, the world of the title character lives on! Earlier this year IMDb TV confirmed that Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers and Madison Lintz will be returning for a spin-off, one that should feel very-much familiar to longtime fans of the show.

In a statement, here was what Welliver had to say about this opportunity:

“To say I am ecstatic is an understatement! To be given the opportunity to tell more Harry Bosch stories is a tremendous gift. The process of shooting season seven with the shadow of it being our final loomed heavily, so when the idea was presented to continue with the possibility of a spinoff, without hesitation I said, ‘Let’s go.’ To all of our Bosch fans, thank you for your incredible support for all these years and I can promise you the ride will only get better.”

So why not just have the spin-off be called Bosch season 8? The simplest answer is that technically, it won’t feel like the same exact show — but rather an extension. This is still somewhat of a rarity for a spin-off to exist featuring the same main character, but we’re nonetheless thrilled that it’s taking place! The world of Bosch is one that is full of complicated and interesting characters; hopefully, we’ll get more news on what this new show will look and feel like over the next few months.

For now, though, we just hope you enjoy the final season of Bosch proper and all it brings to the table!

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Bosch season 8?

