





Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? If you’re entering this article wanting an answer to that question, we’re happy to provide it!

We know that for most of the season, Friday night just so happened to be where the show lived — it did a great job of getting a loyal fanbase there but, unfortunately, that didn’t happen over the past couple of weeks. The final episodes of the season were moved to Wednesday nights and in that spot, they didn’t perform anywhere near as well. We’re pretty grateful the show was already renewed!

For some more video discussion on Wednesday’s epic The Blacklist season 8 finale, check out our big review for it below! After you do that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — we are going to continue to have discussions about the show every Friday all summer long.

Now, we have to share the bad news: There is no new episode of The Blacklist tonight. As a matter of fact, there won’t be one until the show comes back in the fall. If you preferred seeing the James Spader series in its timeslot Friday nights at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, rest assured that you still still get that opportunity! There will be new episodes presumably starting in either September or October, but the show will be fundamentally different. Series star Megan Boone is gone; the same goes for original creator Jon Bokenkamp. Presumably, a number of other key players are all back, but we have questions still about what the main focus for Raymond Reddington will be.

In theory, we imagine that some more information will be disclosed over the summer, and that there may be some retooling with the cast to make up for Liz’s shocking death. It’s a lot to take in; we’ll be processing the events of the finale for a good while.

Related – Megan Boone signs a first-look production deal with Sony Pictures TV

What do you want to see on The Blacklist season 8 moving forward?

Are you bummed that there are no more episodes on Fridays? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for some other news you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







