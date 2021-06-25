Clarice season 1 finale: Did Clarice re-join the ViCAP team?







As we entered the Clarice season 1 finale on CBS tonight, there was one thing we wanted more than anything else: Answers. Would Clarice actually be able to solve the murders, and was the head of Alastor finally brought to justice?

Of course, these were questions when it comes to the case, and then there were also questions about Clarice. Was she able to survive an imprisonment? For a while, the story was touch-and-go — even though it was clear that the writers weren’t going to kill off the title character. The great news is that Clarice did make it through! She’s clearly going to be recovering from that for a while, but she decided to spend some of the end of the finale trying to pay things forward. She visited Catherine Martin to check up on her, and also provide a sense of closure to a story that has been there from the start.

Is Clarice a show about justice? Sure, but it’s also about trauma and healing. Starling was still on the heels of Silence of the Lambs in some ways — even if time was passed, there were still wounds. Catherine was able to help with some of her pain, much like Clarice was able to help her. She was able to recommit herself to ViCAP after the fact — she’ll have a chance to eventually work her way back to the team, but we don’t get the sense it will be happening immediately.

The real shame in the finale is that there was a chance for a Clarice season 2 to happen … but it doesn’t seem like one will. It seems like Paramount+ is, for now, not interested in reviving it. There was no enormous cliffhanger at the end of the finale, so at least you don’t have to be angry about the way that things wound down. The closing thing we had? Clarice walking home at the very end of it all…

