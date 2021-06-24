Clarice season 2: Is it renewed, canceled on CBS, Paramount+?







Following tonight’s big finale on CBS, is there any path forward insofar as a Clarice season 2 goes? Will the show end up getting canceled?

To call this situation “complicated” still does not feel like doing it proper justice, but here is what we know for the time being. Recently, the Silence of the Lambs follow-up had a good chance of being shipped over to Paramount+ after a season at the network. However, talks eventually broke down between the streaming service and studio MGM; because of that, the show is now left without a home. Technically Clarice has not been officially canceled, but we’d say right now that it’s fairly unlikely that it comes back for more episodes.

Ratings-wise, Clarice never has been able to find much of a footing over on CBS itself. The show is averaging just a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic, and in some recent airings it has fallen below 2 million live viewers. These are not the sort of numbers that typically lead to a renewal and that is the big problem that the series now faces.

We know that there were some high hopes for Clarice back when it was first on the air. The show was marketed during the Super Bowl and was based on one of the most famous movies of all time. Yet, there were also a lot of challenges with it from the get-go. Due to rights issues, they were never able to mention fully the name Hannibal Lecter. Meanwhile, airing on CBS is a really tough challenge for a show with some serialized notes. Typically, the crime dramas that work the best on this network are the ones that are largely procedural.

If anything changes on the subject of Clarice season 2 we’ll let you know … but for now, we’re not especially optimistic.

Do you want to see a Clarice season 2 happen somewhere down the road?

