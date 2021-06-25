Supernatural prequel spin-off from Jensen, Danneel Ackles in the works







After two previous (and failed) attempts, signs point to The CW wanting to give another Supernatural spin-off series a go.

According to a report from Deadline, the network has given a script commitment to The Winchesters, which has the presence of Jensen and Danneel Ackles behind the scenes as an executive producer. The logline gives you a pretty good sense of the story itself:

Before Sam and Dean, there was John and Mary. Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), The Winchesters is the epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world.

Is this a fascinating idea? Sure, but we also thought Wayward Sisters was. For whatever reason, that spin-off didn’t end up seeing the light of day. (Supernatural: Bloodlines also failed, but that show was a bit of a mess.) Robbie Thompson, who worked on the original as a co-executive producer, will serve as writer and executive producer on the prequel.

In a statement, here is some of what Jensen had to say about this new potential project:

“After Supernatural wrapped its 15th season, we knew it wasn’t over. Because like we say in the show, ‘nothing ever really ends, does it?’ … When Danneel and I formed Chaos Machine Productions, we knew the first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the Supernatural origin story. I always felt like my character, Dean, would have wanted to know more about his parents’ relationship and how it came to be. So I love the thought of having him take us on this journey.”

Because this is still in the early going, it’s hard to know too much more — including whether or not The Winchesters will use the same actors for John and Mary Winchester as they have in the past. For now, just remember that you can next see Jensen on The Boys season 3 when it arrives on Amazon.

What do you think about The Winchesters as the idea Supernatural prequel?

