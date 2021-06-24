Walker episode 16 return date hopes for Jared Padalecki, cast







Following tonight’s new episode, you have to believe that Walker episode 16 will be compelling — you have to wait a while for it.

How long are we talking about here? Think in terms of three weeks. According to the Futon Critic, the Jared Padalecki show is going to be back on the air on Thursday, July 15. Unfortunately, that is still so far out that there isn’t a lot of scoop as to what’s coming next just yet. We’d love to see that change over the next few days, so stay tuned!

At this particular point, though, it feels pretty clear what sort of stories to expect the rest of the way. Walker is the sort of show that delivers action, but often with a purpose. Our main characters take their job seriously, and so much of their journey is about justice and recovery. Walker has endured a lot through his life already, and we certainly don’t think he is out of the woods just yet. As a matter of fact, we would guess that things are going to go from bad to worse between now and the end of the season later this summer. (Hopefully, this doesn’t mean more character deaths.)

While it does stink in a way to have another hiatus at this point, there is a silver lining: The break between the end of this season and the start of season 2 is not going to be all that bad at all! That means that Walker will, at least for now, feel more like a year-round event. We’d still brace yourself for some sort of big finale, though — more than likely, the writers want to give you a great reason for tuning in to whatever is next.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Walker right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Walker episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around — there are some other updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







