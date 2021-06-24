





Tonight’s The Blacklist season 8 finale delivered an epic shocker like no other in the closing seconds. How else do you explain Liz Keen’s death?

In the closing seconds, Megan Boone’s character was officially written off the show as she was shot by none other than Vandyke, Neville Townsend’s top henchman who appeared out of nowhere and killer her. She was supposed to kill Reddington but instead, she loses her life. We suppose in theory it’s possible that someone revives her after the fact, but with the news that Boone is leaving the show, that feels very-much unlikely. She’s gone.

In a post on Instagram below, you can see what amounts to a full goodbye from Boone to the show, the cast and crew, and the fans. This exit has been a long time coming behind the scenes based on reporting, and it certainly can’t be a surprise to anyone who has been reading the headlines over the past week.

Yet, the question we’re left with is why in the world Liz couldn’t die with at least the knowledge of who Reddington really was. Also, why not leave Liz alive so she could return down the road? Maybe there is another twist coming; we certainly hope so, given that as it stands it makes you wonder what everything was really even for with Reddington. He did everything seemingly to protect her and even still, she ended up dying.

