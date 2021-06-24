Magnum PI season 4: When will filming officially begin?







Are you curious to know when filming on Magnum PI season 4 is going to take place? Within this article, we’re happy to at least fill in some of the cracks!

What we know right now is that CBS plans to have the Jay Hernandez series back on the air this fall. It’s a strong performer for them on Friday nights and we’re sure that they would like to get back to their tradition of airing new episodes in the fall. We may not have the official episode count as of yet, but we do take solace simply in knowing that it’s coming.

With that being said, let’s now shift over to the subject at the start of this article. In a post on Twitter last month, Hernandez indicated that they would be back at work “in a couple of months.” That’s a suggestion that we will see production in July; if not then, an early August date makes sense. Much like the vast majority of other shows out there Magnum PI is looking to get back on schedule. There could still be some safety measures taken in light of the global health crisis, but more than likely the cast and crew will be vaccinated and prepared to get back to business as usual. That could mean more guest stars and action sequences throughout season 4; it has to be easier to shoot, and there could be some magic that comes to returning to what feels like “normal.”

One other thing we’re left to wonder entering this fall is whether or not a crossover is feasible between Magnum PI another show on the schedule in NCIS: Hawaii. We know that personally we’d love to see it, but the ball is going to be in CBS’ court on that one.

