Megan Boone leaving The Blacklist, Liz Keen; how, why did it happen?







Going into tonight’s The Blacklist season 8 finale, we knew that Megan Boone would be leaving the show and the Liz Keen character. There was, however, still one big question: How would it happen within the world of the show?

The first thing that we should spell out here is precisely why this is happening. It was a mutual decision reportedly for Megan to exit the show, and it comes after she was gone for a good chunk of season 8. The actress may be ready to move on to do other things, which we more than understand after being a part of this world for so long.

Want more discussion on The Blacklist in video form? Then be sure to check out what we’ve got below! Once you do, remember to also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! That is where we will be discussing the show every Friday for the entirety of the summer.

When it comes to Liz the character, our main hope entering the finale was merely that the character would be written out in a way that still allowed her a chance to come back down the road. We liked the idea of her going into hiding, and from there season 9 could be about seeing if there was a way to clear her name and the burn notice out against her. As long as she didn’t die, we’d be reasonably happy with the end result.

Of course, we’ll be back with more updates during the episode. Be sure to refresh!

Related – Be sure to get some other news on The Blacklist, including more updates on when season 9 could be coming

Are you going to miss Megan Boone as Liz following the events of The Blacklist season 8 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around to get some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







