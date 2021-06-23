SEAL Team season 5: Filming start date revealed by series star







For those wondering as to when SEAL Team season 5 would be kicking off production, we’re pleased to have an answer within!

In a new post on Instagram (see below), series star AJ Buckley made it clear that four weeks from today, the cast and crew would be gathering together again to kick off work on new episodes. That is a window in time that is comparable to the first three seasons, as opposed to season 4 where everything was slowed down due to the health crisis.

While we’re somewhat-hesitant to say that every other show is going to come back in July because SEAL Team is going to, but we do view this message as optimism for the entire industry. We don’t think that CBS wants to push some of its premiere dates later than October, and remember that the David Boreanaz drama will be airing the first handful of episodes there before eventually heading over to the Paramount+ streaming service.

So what’s going to be coming up for Buckley and his character of Sonny in season 5? It is one of the things we’re the most curious about! He wants to be around his kid more, but he also loves his job and values his relationship with Davis. It’s hard to know exactly what is going to give here, whether it be where he wants to live or what he wants to do for a living. Yet, we at least know that Sonny and Davis are both going to remain characters on the show moving forward, so we imagine that a lot of time will be spent addressing what they decide to do.

Hopefully, a formal premiere date will be announced for SEAL Team (at least on CBS) a little bit later this summer.

