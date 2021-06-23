Kung Fu episode 10 spoilers: The power ahead in ‘Choice’







Are you prepared for Kung Fu episode 10 and some of what you could expect to see? First things first, the episode is entitled “Choice” — and we have to think that is important to the story that is coming up. Nicky still has some incredibly important decisions to make, with some of them potentially tying back to what’s happening with Evan’s case. This is a versatile show, largely in that it finds a way to bring all sort of twists to the table — it’s more than just fight scenes or drama. If you’ve been watching for the whole season, you more than likely know that.

Below, we have the full Kung Fu episode 10 synopsis with some additional insight all about what lies ahead:

CHANGES – Nicky (Olivia Liang) offers to help Evan (Gavin Stenhouse) when the case he’s working on takes a turn. Ryan (Jon Prasida) decides to officially introduce Joe (guest star Bradley Gibson) as his boyfriend to his parents. Zhilan (guest star Yvonne Chapman) and Kerwin (guest star Ludi Lin) receive a surprise visitor. Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang, Eddie Liu and Tony Chung also star. Richard Speight, Jr directed the episode written by Linda Ge & John Bring (#110). Original airdate 6/30/2021. Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

By the time we get to the end of episode 10, we certainly think we’ll have a chance to see what the home stretch here looks like. Our other hope is that there’s going to be a chance to see the show keep much of its ratings — we’ve seen some struggles elsewhere with CW shows that are coming off of a hiatus.

