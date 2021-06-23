





Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC, and if so, when is the season 8 finale going to air? After last week, it’s understandable if you have questions.

For season 8 episode 21 entitled “Nachalo,” the network surprised some people when the show aired following Olympic trials on Wednesday night at 10:00 p.m. Eastern. There were a number of viewers unaware of the move, or at the very least unaware that it was airing in a different timeslot. This may be one of the big reasons why The Blacklist posted some of its lowest ratings ever — given how big of an episode it was, the network had to be hoping for something a little bit stronger.

Tonight, The Blacklist season 8 episode 22 (entitled “Konets”) will be airing once more at 10:00 p.m. Eastern, so be sure to watch live or set your DVRs accordingly. This is poised to be one of the most important episodes ever for a number of different reasons. For starters, we’re potentially going to learn who Reddington really is — his identity has been a mystery on this show since the very beginning. Beyond just that, there is also a good chance that Megan Boone will be departing the show by the end of the hour.

There is still one other big question currently on our mind: What will the main source of the action be for this episode? Think about that for a moment — if Neville Townsend is actually gone (and it seems like he could be), who will be going after Reddington and Liz? We do think there is one other twist coming that has not been highlighted as of yet…

